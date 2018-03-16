Cascina Palazzo

On top of a hill of Monferrato there is this elegant villa with a magnificent view of the vineyards of the property. The villa is about 500 square meters, and it is only the center of a complex that consists of a farmhouse overlooking the house already divided into three apartments, a swimming pool with views and relaxation area, another farmhouse to be restored and three different wine cellars for wine bottling. The property has in fact about 500 square meters dedicated to winemaking, aging and stocking wine, with modern facilities and suitable activities. Then it leans on about 14 hectares of land 10 of which are dedicated to the cultivation of almost centenarians vineyards, which grapes are the famous Dolcetto di Ovada, Barbera del Monferrato, Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay and Cortese which ensure increased production of fine wine DOC. Today, the production is of about 35,000 bottles / year, the production capacity of the vines can reach about 50,000 bottles a year, while the production structure is organized to get up to 80,000.