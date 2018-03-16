26 Mike Road

This is IT !!! Stunning, dramatic and pristine Litchfield Post and Beam country home on bucolic secondary road within 5 minutes of the Litchfield Green. Casual and sophisticated with open floor plan, amazing light-filled rooms, private with views, stone patio at babbling brook, and brand new Scott pool with spa and bluestone patio. Incredible features and detail work - massive beams and soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling cut granite fireplace, soapstone countertops in exquisite chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry and coffee station. Lower level media room, family room with kitchenette, and private bedroom suite. Caretaker or in-law apartment with separate entry. 3 car garage. Nine acres of lovely grounds offering stone walls and specimen trees. Woodridge Lake membership included with purchase! Clubhouse, tennis, pool, beaches, fitness center, boat launch and marina.