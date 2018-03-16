高端地产新闻
在售 - Litchfield, CT, United States - ¥9,408,366
Litchfield, CT, 06759 - United States

26 Mike Road

约¥9,408,366
原货币价格 $1,485,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 7800
    平方英尺 (9.11 英亩)

This is IT !!! Stunning, dramatic and pristine Litchfield Post and Beam country home on bucolic secondary road within 5 minutes of the Litchfield Green. Casual and sophisticated with open floor plan, amazing light-filled rooms, private with views, stone patio at babbling brook, and brand new Scott pool with spa and bluestone patio. Incredible features and detail work - massive beams and soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling cut granite fireplace, soapstone countertops in exquisite chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry and coffee station. Lower level media room, family room with kitchenette, and private bedroom suite. Caretaker or in-law apartment with separate entry. 3 car garage. Nine acres of lovely grounds offering stone walls and specimen trees. Woodridge Lake membership included with purchase! Clubhouse, tennis, pool, beaches, fitness center, boat launch and marina.

上市日期: 2018年1月15日

MLS ID: 170044032

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Stephen Drezen
+1 8604912000

