在售 - San Diego, CA, United States - ¥9,471,722
San Diego, CA, 92130 - United States

4405 Sunset Bluffs

约¥9,471,722
原货币价格 $1,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3273
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautiful and incredibly private home on large cul-de-sac surrounded by 3 sides of open space and towering trees. A rare find full of quality upgrades in Carmel Valley on a large lot with a lovely 2 story foyer that opens to an elegant sweeping staircase, soaring ceilings with wood beams and custom wood accents throughout open floor plan. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded, 3 French doors open to private oasis of pool, spa, built-in bbq, custom fireplace, and deck with view. Gorgeous home has floor to ceiling stone front fireplaces, massive deck off MBR overlooking panoramic view of hills and south facing pool with complete privacy. Granite bar area joins kitchen and family room with fantastic open concept which you and guests will enjoy. All 3 bathrooms include top of the line fixtures and MBR bath has soaking tub and custom extra cabinets. Windows abound providing great bright light throughout home. Quartzite stone, granite and limestone throughout interior and exterior, 3 car garage includes built in cabinets, storage rack system and epoxy flooring. Solar power and easy maintenance top off the list of incredible unique and efficient features.

上市日期: 2018年1月21日

MLS ID: 180004444

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Susan Davis

_