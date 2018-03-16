4405 Sunset Bluffs

Beautiful and incredibly private home on large cul-de-sac surrounded by 3 sides of open space and towering trees. A rare find full of quality upgrades in Carmel Valley on a large lot with a lovely 2 story foyer that opens to an elegant sweeping staircase, soaring ceilings with wood beams and custom wood accents throughout open floor plan. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded, 3 French doors open to private oasis of pool, spa, built-in bbq, custom fireplace, and deck with view. Gorgeous home has floor to ceiling stone front fireplaces, massive deck off MBR overlooking panoramic view of hills and south facing pool with complete privacy. Granite bar area joins kitchen and family room with fantastic open concept which you and guests will enjoy. All 3 bathrooms include top of the line fixtures and MBR bath has soaking tub and custom extra cabinets. Windows abound providing great bright light throughout home. Quartzite stone, granite and limestone throughout interior and exterior, 3 car garage includes built in cabinets, storage rack system and epoxy flooring. Solar power and easy maintenance top off the list of incredible unique and efficient features.