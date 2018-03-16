高端地产新闻
在售 - Carcassonne, France - ¥15,571,637
Carcassonne, 11000 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥15,571,637
原货币价格 €2,000,000
独立家庭住宅
  • 19
    卧室
  • 16145
    平方英尺 (50000.0 )

Located between Toulouse and Narbonne, this outstanding village castle from the late 18th century is only a short distance from Carcassonne. This elegant property comprises of the main building, "Le Château ", with a living area of 900 sq m, divided in 4 lounges, 2 of which being suites, a large kitchen, a bar area and numerous service rooms. Upstairs 5 large suites and 2 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a function apartment. Leaned to the castle, an old building with 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, a large kitchen and a living room. Finally the Orangeraie has a beautiful seminar room, as well as a tasting room and a shed. The whole is surrounded by a magnificent park of 5.5 ha with centenary trees, terraces and swimming pool. Some of the land is build able. A very nice property located close to many tourist sites.

上市日期: 2017年6月19日

