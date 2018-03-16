12 Howell Drive

Robust detail, meticulous homeownership, and careful updates are destined to impress! Tucked away in a premier Chester neighborhood with cul du sac location, this 4 bedroom, 5.1 bath house offers a spectacular updated kitchen w/professional-grade appliances. Custom millwork and plantation shutters adorn each room, leaving no doubt about the fine workmanship. The second floor master suite boasts a sitting room with oversized custom closet, bath with dual sinks, and stand-alone tub and shower. Each additional bedroom offers an en-suite bath with custom closet. On the walk-out lower level is a large recreation room with custom wet bar, separate exercise room, full bath, & office. Other unique features include a 3-car garage, whole house generator, generous deck, wooded views, award-winning schools & close proximity to NYC trains.