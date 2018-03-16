高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Chester, NJ, United States - ¥7,729,432
免费询盘

Chester, NJ, 07931 - United States

12 Howell Drive

约¥7,729,432
原货币价格 $1,220,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 15.23
    英亩

房产描述

Robust detail, meticulous homeownership, and careful updates are destined to impress! Tucked away in a premier Chester neighborhood with cul du sac location, this 4 bedroom, 5.1 bath house offers a spectacular updated kitchen w/professional-grade appliances. Custom millwork and plantation shutters adorn each room, leaving no doubt about the fine workmanship. The second floor master suite boasts a sitting room with oversized custom closet, bath with dual sinks, and stand-alone tub and shower. Each additional bedroom offers an en-suite bath with custom closet. On the walk-out lower level is a large recreation room with custom wet bar, separate exercise room, full bath, & office. Other unique features include a 3-car garage, whole house generator, generous deck, wooded views, award-winning schools & close proximity to NYC trains.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: 3441363

联系方式

分部：
Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ann Gegelys
908.696.8600

联系方式

分部：
Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ann Gegelys
908.696.8600

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_