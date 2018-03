Spectacular &Pristine Classic Brick Colonial With Top Of The Line Everything! Custom Chef's Kitchen,Commercial Grade Appliances,& Radiant Heat. Hardwood Floors,& Beautiful Moldings Compliment The Many Amenities.Spacious Master Suite With New Spa Bath.All New Baths W/ High End Finishes.Beautifully Landscaped Property,In Ground Heated Pool W/Pool House & Outdoor Shower.