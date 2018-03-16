高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Weaverville, NC, United States - ¥44,349,200
免费询盘

Weaverville, NC, 28787 - United States

10 Silverwood Farm Rd

约¥44,349,200
原货币价格 $7,000,000
其他
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 109.6
    英亩

房产描述

Approximately 109 acres just off I-26, ideal for commercial or residential development. High visibility from interstate, water and gas to property. Wonderful views from the property with large beautiful trees scattered throughout. Flat Creek borders the bottom part of the property. Easy flowing exits off I-26. Unlimited options! Easy access to all schools and it is currently zoned OU. Prime development opportunity for a growing area just ten minutes outside of Asheville.

上市日期: 2018年1月15日

MLS ID: 3348075

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Terry Tincher

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Terry Tincher

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_