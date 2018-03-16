10 Silverwood Farm Rd

Approximately 109 acres just off I-26, ideal for commercial or residential development. High visibility from interstate, water and gas to property. Wonderful views from the property with large beautiful trees scattered throughout. Flat Creek borders the bottom part of the property. Easy flowing exits off I-26. Unlimited options! Easy access to all schools and it is currently zoned OU. Prime development opportunity for a growing area just ten minutes outside of Asheville.
