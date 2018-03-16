高端地产新闻
在售 - Castello Di Annone, Italy - ¥26,471,784
Castello Di Annone, Italy

Via Case Sparse

约¥26,471,784
原货币价格 €3,400,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 11
    浴室 (11 全卫)
  • 10763
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautiful agricultural farm right at the beginning of Monferrato in a strategic position overlooking the hills not far from the city of Asti, composed of a manor house, a old barn and 35 hectares of land. The property has been provided for tourism purposes and it is part of the Historical Homes circuit. The villa, of about 1.000 sqm, dating back to the beginning of the 19th century, is divided in four independent flats, surrounded by a high plants garden, a pond and a belvedere on the hills and alps. A large hall with stained-glass windows and a service area provided with a professional kitchen has been created from the old barns. The property holds a piece of land of about 35 hectares of meadows and forest, 12 of which have been planted with vineyards such as: Barbera, Grignolino, Pinot Nero, Cabernet, Chardonnay e Sauvignon, prestigious wine which is being stored in both historic and new wine cellars.

上市日期: 2018年3月7日

MLS ID: 165701002301

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Barbara Roselli Lorenzini
3901119471640

