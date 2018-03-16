Via Case Sparse

Beautiful agricultural farm right at the beginning of Monferrato in a strategic position overlooking the hills not far from the city of Asti, composed of a manor house, a old barn and 35 hectares of land. The property has been provided for tourism purposes and it is part of the Historical Homes circuit. The villa, of about 1.000 sqm, dating back to the beginning of the 19th century, is divided in four independent flats, surrounded by a high plants garden, a pond and a belvedere on the hills and alps. A large hall with stained-glass windows and a service area provided with a professional kitchen has been created from the old barns. The property holds a piece of land of about 35 hectares of meadows and forest, 12 of which have been planted with vineyards such as: Barbera, Grignolino, Pinot Nero, Cabernet, Chardonnay e Sauvignon, prestigious wine which is being stored in both historic and new wine cellars.