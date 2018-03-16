Located in the historic centre of the city, this exquisite sun-bathed Mansion is finely refurbished. Surrounded by a charming garden, this property features large rooms, an elegant lift, a charming patio and wine cellars. This Mansion is perfect for a family with its 5 bedrooms. The ground floor features a living room with fireplace for cosy moment, a high standards fully equipped kitchen and a laundry. The 30 sqm patio opens up onto a lovely and a green garden. On the first floor, served with an elegant lift, there are a 32 sqm master bedroom with fireplace, bathroom and toilets. On the second floor, is composed by 4 bedrooms, an extra room which offers many possibilities, a roof terrace with a panoramic view of the city. In the basement, wine cellar and 2 cellars for a total space of 48 sqm.