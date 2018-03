The Meyerhoff Estate, known as Hawksworth Farm is located on the miles river with clear views to the town of St. Michaels. The property is on 15 landscaped acres that include the manor house, with four bedrooms, five fireplaces, walk in refrigerator, elevator, spa, indoor 10x50 lap pool, steam room, two bedroom, two story guest house, four car garage with studio above, outdoor pool, large work shop, two greenhouses, pier and gazebo.