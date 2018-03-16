425 Eastcot Road

Ideal 1 level living at its finest! Absolutely gorgeous custom built 3,247 sqft home situated on a ¾ acre lot in the highly desirable lower British Properties. Architecturally designed and finished with immaculate attention to detail. This home offers 4 spacious bedrooms, master with 4pc spa-like ensuite and 2 walk-in-closets. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, breakfast bar and eating area that opens to a covered patio. Large great room off kitchen with a cozy gas fire place and opens to a large rear patio area. Formal dining room that opens to the front courtyard. Plenty of outdoor entertaining space set amongst meticulously maintained park like setting with tall, mature trees and access to trails and greenbelt. Attached 2 car garage with flat entry and yard.