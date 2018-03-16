高端地产新闻
在售 - West Vancouver, BC, Canada - ¥21,220,207
West Vancouver, BC, V7S 1E3 - Canada

425 Eastcot Road

约¥21,220,207
原货币价格 $4,388,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3247
    平方英尺 (31798.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Ideal 1 level living at its finest! Absolutely gorgeous custom built 3,247 sqft home situated on a ¾ acre lot in the highly desirable lower British Properties. Architecturally designed and finished with immaculate attention to detail. This home offers 4 spacious bedrooms, master with 4pc spa-like ensuite and 2 walk-in-closets. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, breakfast bar and eating area that opens to a covered patio. Large great room off kitchen with a cozy gas fire place and opens to a large rear patio area. Formal dining room that opens to the front courtyard. Plenty of outdoor entertaining space set amongst meticulously maintained park like setting with tall, mature trees and access to trails and greenbelt. Attached 2 car garage with flat entry and yard.

上市日期: 2018年1月23日

MLS ID: R2233953

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty Canada
代理经纪:
Jason Jennings
6048338080

