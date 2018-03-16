Beautiful residence from the 19th century, surrounded by a 5,500 sq m private green park, located in a quiet area of ​​a lively village near Narbonne. The 450m sq m main building, renovated in 2003, features a spacious entrance hall leading to the main living room, two studies, a library, upscale "Bulthaup" kitchen, a laundry room, while a recent extension houses the dining room, a family lounge, all rooms overlooking the beautiful gardens. The first and second floors serve 5 bedrooms, a master suite with dressing and shower room, two bathrooms, a gym, a jacuzzi overlooking a large sunny terrace. The house has kept many features from different periods such as marble fireplaces, parquet floors, original floors and high ceilings, mixing perfectly with the modern and high-end amenities. Attached to the main house is a large outbuilding with garage, and a large space upstairs that can be converted into a separate apartment or several bedrooms. The large garden includes an impressive 18m x 5m swimming pool, pool house, outdoor dining room, olive grove, beautiful and diverse trees and parking. It is still possible to build another property on the private enclosed plot. With its location and its potential for further development, this pleasant property would suit either for a prestigious family home, a bed and breakfast or catering business.