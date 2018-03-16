Drôme provençale, in one of the most beautiful villages of France, this Mas is surrounded by a bucolic environment between valleys and fields of lavender. The actual owners have managed to restore this Mas in an elegant and harmonious way in order to preserve its authenticity This 400 sq m property comprises of several buildings, added over the centuries and opened on a courtyard deliciously flowered. Inside the main building, a living room with an ancestral chimney, a fully equipped kitchen, a dining room, a splendid reception room with chimney ,all of these opening onto the garden and the courtyard. The sleeping area has 6 bedrooms each with their own bathroom and toilet. An independent apartment with its private terrace has an equipped kitchen, a living room as well as two bedrooms and a bathroom with toilet. The park of one hectare, nicely sported, flowered, will allow you to relax in the shade of these majestic lime trees and by the 12x4 swimming pool with its pool house. Laundry, 4 cellars, 1 garage complete the offer, fuel heating. Nearby golf, tennis, horse riding, river, village, hiking trails An incredible lifestyle, a view of the countryside and the medieval village, a heaven. Ideal for a family home or bed and breakfast activity.