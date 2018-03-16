Via Carniano

Beautiful complex composed of three apartments, two of which have been completely renovated with quality finishes. The third is the barn, which needs to be restored, but the project has already been drawn up and pending. The main house of approximately 500 square meters is on three levels and distributed as follows: Ground floor: studio, kitchen, living room and small bathroom as well as ample â€œloggiaâ€ in front of the kitchen and second loggia; first floor: entrance hall, lounge, large study and bathroom; second floor: three bedrooms and two bathrooms. 4340 sq.m of garden and land. The guest house is approx. 204 square meters and has two floors; on the ground floor there is a kitchen/living room, bathroom and two bedrooms plus a large pergola in front of the kitchen and second â€œloggiaâ€, the first floor has a large living room, bedroom and bathroom. The private garden measures approx. 800 sq.m The barn which needs renovation, is on two levels and currently measures 150 square meters, but the renovation project involves the division of the large room into two levels to obtain a further 200 sq.m. The premises measure approximately 5000 sq.m.