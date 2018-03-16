高端地产新闻
在售 - Taormina, Italy - ¥30,753,984
Taormina, Italy

Via Luigi Pirandello

约¥30,753,984
原货币价格 €3,950,000
其他
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5059
    平方英尺

房产描述

Pearl nestled among the ancient theater of Taormina and Isola Bella, this Hellenistc shaped villa dominates the Ionian coast with indulging views beyond the Strait. The property, home of the most famous Italian image maker, has recently been renovated with painstaking restoration lasting two years which have skillfully blended the finest materials, craftsmanship, works of art and modern design. The mansion stands out on three levels, connected by an internal elevator, with a total floor area of about 470 square meters. The main entrance leads to the courtyard with swimming pool, surrounded by greenery, adjoining a large outdoor dining area. The entrance on the ground floor opens onto a large lounge, adorned with antique lace curtains, with kitchen and living room integrated in an open space. Separated from these, there is a self-contained environment, an ideal guest apartment, with living room and bathroom. Downstairs there is a wellness area with gym, sauna and Turkish bath. Moving to the first floor we reach the sleeping area with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large walk-in closet. On the second floor we have access to the master bedroom, which opens on a porch leading to an ample balcony with sea views. The third floor is a terraced sun parlor, with typical Sicilian decors by KalÃ²s, a privileged position from where to savour the soul of the Mediterranean at any time of day or night.

上市日期: 2018年2月21日

MLS ID: 59201002302

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Alessio Gasparri
390679258888

