Via S. Ambrogio

Prestigious attic in a housing complex with total lake view Just few minutes from the centre of Toscolano, this beautiful attic is located in a strategic position among the most renowned Golf courses of Lake Garda and the most luxurious spas and resorts. The housing complex consisting of 5 units and swimming pool is under development. The attic can be personalized by the customer as his wish, it consists of a large living area with kitchen with beautiful full-length windows which enjoy a breathtaking lake view, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and walk in closet. From the apartment you can reach the panoramic terrace of about 200sqm with private solarium area and the possibility to install a Jacuzzi tub. A garage completes the property.