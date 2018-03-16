高端地产新闻
在售 - Toscolano-maderno, Italy - ¥7,707,960
Toscolano-maderno, Italy

Via S. Ambrogio

约¥7,707,960
原货币价格 €990,000
公寓
湖畔 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1399
    平方英尺

房产描述

Prestigious attic in a housing complex with total lake view Just few minutes from the centre of Toscolano, this beautiful attic is located in a strategic position among the most renowned Golf courses of Lake Garda and the most luxurious spas and resorts. The housing complex consisting of 5 units and swimming pool is under development. The attic can be personalized by the customer as his wish, it consists of a large living area with kitchen with beautiful full-length windows which enjoy a breathtaking lake view, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and walk in closet. From the apartment you can reach the panoramic terrace of about 200sqm with private solarium area and the possibility to install a Jacuzzi tub. A garage completes the property.

上市日期: 2018年2月9日

MLS ID: 210501002376

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Elena Losio

