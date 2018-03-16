Jalan Pantai Pererenan

On the enchanting west coast of Bali, near the village of Canggu, the nature goes from white sand beaches to emerald rain forests. Here rises 'Villa Venus', the wonderful villa designed by the acclaimed Italian architect Stefano Dorata, who cared also about the interior design. The villa is built on three levels; the services and systems are in basement. On the ground floor there is a wide living room, the dining room and a fully equipped kitchen. This large living area extends towards the loggia and the swimming pool through enormous full glass walls that give a sense of divine space and confuse the indoor space with the outdoors. On the same floor there are the junior suites with ensuite bathrooms. On the first floor instead the night zone offers the marvelous master suites, with ensuite bathrooms and mezzanines directly connected with the balconies overlooking the pool. The night zone is also projected towards the outside through a large covered terrace creating a continuous exchange between the interiors the light and the surrounding nature. The sophisticated furnishing also reflects this harmonious attempt to stick to the local nature and surroundings: the floors are made with Indonesian stone Ujung Pandang; the furniture is mostly hand made by local artisans following Arch. Dorata's designs and made with Suar wood; the roof, typical of the local buildings is made of Bangkirai wood. The enormous outdoor space includes a grassed terrace area that backs on to a serene fresh water river, a decked area with a vista to the river where you can lay back & take in the gorgeous scenery, a spacious outdoor living area with outdoor lounge seating & sound system for casual entertaining, plus, of course, a wonderful infinity pool, all that in a dream location.