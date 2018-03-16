New modern three -bedroom apartment with spectacular open sea and city views , designed to the highest standards .L ocated at the Blue Towers in northern Tel Aviv a short walk from the sea shore.The apartment offers a full of light living space featuring floor to ceiling windows with breathtaking views, extends over 230 m 2 with additional 36m2 terrace.The Blue Towers is a luxury complex featuring a doorman, a semi-olympic swimming pool, gym and spa with high end fitness facilities and ecological gardens.