在售 - Tel Aviv, Israel - ¥18,270,850
Tel Aviv, Israel

地址暂不公布

约¥18,270,850
原货币价格 ₪10,000,000
公寓
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2475
    平方英尺

房产描述

New modern three -bedroom apartment with spectacular open sea and city views , designed to the highest standards .L ocated at the Blue Towers in northern Tel Aviv a short walk from the sea shore.The apartment offers a full of light living space featuring floor to ceiling windows with breathtaking views, extends over 230 m 2 with additional 36m2 terrace.The Blue Towers is a luxury complex featuring a doorman, a semi-olympic swimming pool, gym and spa with high end fitness facilities and ecological gardens.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

联系方式

分部：
Israel Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Tamara Fliess
97237710977

周边设施

周边设施
