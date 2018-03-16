114 N Warbler Ln

Unique Bird Key property boasting 120’ of sailboat canal frontage, with desired southern exposure. Perfectly located for ease of access by land or sea, on Sarasota’s most coveted residential island. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, this is the ideal setting to enjoy warm mornings and colorful sunsets. Immediate access to Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico from the new dock (new seawall and cap), with well-protected dockage for multiple watercraft, from small to large. Remodeled once before, and great for vacation or rental (investment) use, the value of the land would suggest a significant rebuild for those looking to enjoy ground level living, or a superb spot to build a new dream residence. Minutes to downtown Sarasota with its varied cultural offerings, galleries and restaurants, while only one-and-a-half miles to the glamour of St. Armand’s Circle, two miles to the world famous sands of Lido Beach, make for the easy enjoyment of all that Sarasota offers. The perfect waterfront opportunity for the discerning. Also listed as Vacant Land A4209967