Contrada Cinquanta

A beautifully designed, stylish villa located near sandy beaches in the wine region of south west Sicily. Villa La Vigna has an air of effortless, contemporary elegance with its uncluttered interiors and contemporary colour palette of serene whites and greys. Set in a wide, lawned garden with olive trees, an elegant courtyard and sleek, wooden decked pool area, it is the perfect setting for a relaxing holiday with friends or family. Wooden beamed ceilings, neutral walls and smooth floors frame the spacious inside living area on the ground floor. From the luminous, modern kitchen through to the living and dining area, the emphasis is on comfort and stylish simplicity. The bedrooms are upstairs, each furnished with a chic, fresh, unfussy style and good quality natural fabrics. Large windows and French windows open out from the living area to the terrace, gardens and courtyard, well-equipped for relaxing or dining in the sunshine or shade. From the villa there are magnificent uninterrupted views over vineyards and the rolling countryside which extends to the sea. On the ground floor on the garden level we have the right living room with dining area, kitchen, terrace and courtyard with 2 double bedrooms (one can be made up as a twin) with en suite bathrooms. On the first floor instead we have 2 double bedrooms a with en suite bathrooms (one can be made up as a twin).