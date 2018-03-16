高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Cortona, Italy - ¥7,630,102
免费询盘

Cortona, Italy

Case Sparse Burcinella

约¥7,630,102
原货币价格 €980,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2647
    平方英尺

房产描述

Isle of Cortona is a six house compound created form the restoration and refurbishment of an ancient rural village, once belonging to Saint Stephen's Knights.The "Hunting Lodge" i the only property of the compound that is completely independent from the other five, standing in a pleasant and panoramic position with a view directly on the historical center of Cortona, about a 15 minute drive away, and close to the village of Fratta S. Caterina, where one can find all necessary services.The house is composed of a large living room with a fireplace, a dining room next to a large kitchen that overlooks the outer covered dining room with a small built-in kitchen and swimming pool, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.On the upper floor you will find a bedroom with a bathroom.

上市日期: 2018年2月15日

MLS ID: 30001002303

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
John Jonk
+39 055 0751888

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
John Jonk
+39 055 0751888

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_