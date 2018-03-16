Case Sparse Burcinella

Isle of Cortona is a six house compound created form the restoration and refurbishment of an ancient rural village, once belonging to Saint Stephen's Knights.The "Hunting Lodge" i the only property of the compound that is completely independent from the other five, standing in a pleasant and panoramic position with a view directly on the historical center of Cortona, about a 15 minute drive away, and close to the village of Fratta S. Caterina, where one can find all necessary services.The house is composed of a large living room with a fireplace, a dining room next to a large kitchen that overlooks the outer covered dining room with a small built-in kitchen and swimming pool, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.On the upper floor you will find a bedroom with a bathroom.