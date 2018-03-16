Localita' Mammi

In utmost privacy amidst the Tuscan hills lies a beautiful country style Villa with breathtaking views on the Valdichiana valley. From the outside terrace you can enjoy a view that, from the castle of Montecchio and crossing Cortona, reaches Lake Trasimeno. Right below there is an elegant pool entirely made of hand-made cobblestones surrounded by wild vegetation, among olive and cypress trees, agaves and oleanders. An ancient tree stands from the highest point of the pool and adorns the exterior of the villa built out of two separate houses. In the first, there is the entrance with two large rooms, a dining room and a living room with a fireplace. There is also a bathroom and a kitchen. Upstairs there is a large hallway with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The second farmhouse comprises on the ground floor with two bedrooms with bathroom and upstairs, where you will come across an external stone staircase, there is a separate Studio with kitchen. Outside the villa, surrounded by 480 olive trees there are 4 hectares of land. Moreover , there are large spaces and verandas ideal for relaxation, a barbecue and bread oven, and an outdoor car park.