Via Enrico Caronti

In one of the most beautiful period villas of the first basin of Lake Como, we offer a beautiful apartment enhanced by a lovely 'pieds dans l'eau' terrace, a botanical park of 1,5 hectares which includes a unique outdoor swimming pool partially in cave. The park is completely fenced with electric gate and 24 hours a day guardian service. The apartment of about 250 square meters is facing the lake with a fantastic view towards Cernobbio and the Grand Hotel Villa d'Este and occupies the main floor of the nineteenth century villa. It comprises an entrance hall with a grand marble staircase, living room with fireplace, dining room, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, two bedrooms with one bathroom, a large kitchen, bedroom and bathroom for the staff. The beautiful property is characterized by large rooms with high ceilings decorated with stucco, large windows, carved wooden parquet floors and a spectacular waterfront covered terrace of about 90 square meters overlooking the lake. The Real Estate offer includes a covered one car parking , one car outdoor parking , two boats places in the dock and another boat space on the condominium jetty. Rospini villa is located two minutes by walk from the village of Blevio, five minutes by car from Como downtown and 45 minutes from Milan and the International airport of Malpensa