Regione Sant'antonio

Wonderful Villa in the Monferrato hills, near Villafranca d'Asti, former farmhouse and completely renovated in 2012. The property is located on the highest hill dominating the surrounding area, granting it an amazing view. It has an approximately 500sqm surface spread over two floors. On the ground floor are a large living room with fireplace, an office, a charming dining room with large windows overlooking the garden and a modern kitchen with a stainless steel one-piece structure specially designed. On the first floor there are 3 large bedrooms, where the master has en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. On the second floor there are 100 square meters to be used as preferred. It is also part of the property an outbuilding consisting of bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. The intervention of the restructuring in 2012, achieved the status of art, it focused on renewing all facilities according to sustainability and energy saving criteria. The roof also has been renovated using antique tiles. The estate is surrounded by a park of about 12.000 which includes an infinity of trees, ornamental flowers and some rare species of Japanese trees. Here is a beautiful swimming pool with salt water system. *** For further information please contact: Turin Sotheby's International Realty - Piazza Solferino, 7 - 10121 Torino - telephone 011 19471640 - www.italy-sothebysrealty.com