63 Burning Tree Road

Completely renovated 6 bedroom, 6.5 bath Colonial-style home perched high above Frye Lake on 2.1 wooded acres. The gated and completely fenced in property is an entertaining oasis complete with lakeside dock, stone terraces, Jacuzzi, outdoor shower, playground, level play area and bucolic privacy in every direction. Gracious, light-filled living spaces with 3 fireplaces and hardwood floors throughout first level. Chef’s kitchen opens to large breakfast and family rooms with colossal skylight and oversized windows showcasing jaw-dropping views of Frye Lake. Home office, playroom and handsome red-paneled library complete the first floor. Master suites on both first and second floors plus 4 additional bedrooms on the second floor each with ensuite bath.Upstairs master bedroom boasts new his and hers closets, a show-stopping modern master bath with vanity mirror TV, egg tub and separate steam shower, plus a large balcony providing endless Frye Lake views. Dreamy new mudroom and vast amounts of custom interior and exterior storage systems. Smart home to control lighting, music, TV and climate. Detached and attached heated garaging for 4 cars along with brand new studio apartment. 1,341 unfinished basement and 1,000 garage and studio apartment not included in SF. Generator, propane tank, natural gas, new HVAC, new septic and well-water filtration system. Bring your fishing poles and ice skates and move right into this picture-perfect, meticulously renovated property in mid-country Greenwich. Just minutes to country clubs, schools, transportation and downtown shopping.