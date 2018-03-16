高端地产新闻
在售 - Capannori, Italy - ¥9,342,982
Capannori, Italy

Via Di Cima Di Vorno

约¥9,342,982
原货币价格 €1,200,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 5381
    平方英尺

房产描述

In the heart of Tuscany in one of the most beautiful and livable Italian cities we find this lovely bed and breakfast set on a hill a few kilometers from the center of Lucca. Lucca is a beautiful city surrounded by medieval walls which are still intact, with an immense historical monumental wealth. This beautiful property is located in the friendly village of Vorno, well-known for having the most beautiful villas of Lucca. The villa was originally part of the convent of the sisters of St. Dorothy and dates back to the 1600. The current owners have renovated it in the last 5 years with attention to detail and taste to become a charming B & B. In addition to hosting two apartments the property has six double bedrooms each with private bath. The breakfast room is located on the garden floor has been left with the ancient stones of the walls on the exterior, the atmosphere that conveys this area is pleasant and at the same time commemorates the place where oil and the wine was produced.

上市日期: 2017年9月6日

MLS ID: 29201002303

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Eleonora Benetti
+39 055 0751888

