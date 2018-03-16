Via Di Cima Di Vorno

In the heart of Tuscany in one of the most beautiful and livable Italian cities we find this lovely bed and breakfast set on a hill a few kilometers from the center of Lucca. Lucca is a beautiful city surrounded by medieval walls which are still intact, with an immense historical monumental wealth. This beautiful property is located in the friendly village of Vorno, well-known for having the most beautiful villas of Lucca. The villa was originally part of the convent of the sisters of St. Dorothy and dates back to the 1600. The current owners have renovated it in the last 5 years with attention to detail and taste to become a charming B & B. In addition to hosting two apartments the property has six double bedrooms each with private bath. The breakfast room is located on the garden floor has been left with the ancient stones of the walls on the exterior, the atmosphere that conveys this area is pleasant and at the same time commemorates the place where oil and the wine was produced.