在售 - Settimo Vittone, Italy - ¥12,457,310
Settimo Vittone, Italy

Strada Statale

约¥12,457,310
原货币价格 €1,600,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 8180
    平方英尺

房产描述

On the old road leading to Aosta, less than an hour from Turin, on top of a rocky outcrop overlooking the small village below and the beautiful countryside in the mountains of Piedmont and Aosta Valley is located the Castello di Montestrutto. It was built in neo-Gothic style around a tower of the 9th century. A panoramic staircase leads to the castle's garden. The property, of about 800 square meters, internally consists of a large entrance, frescoed with scenes that reflect the history of the Castle, a richly decorated hallway, a living room and a large dining room with adjacent kitchen. On the first floor there are the stateroom, a studio room, the master bedroom and several other bedrooms. The castle is in excellent condition and it is currently used as tourist accommodation.

上市日期: 2017年10月26日

MLS ID: 189701002301

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Leone Rignon
+39 01 1194 71640

周边设施

周边设施
_