Strada Statale

On the old road leading to Aosta, less than an hour from Turin, on top of a rocky outcrop overlooking the small village below and the beautiful countryside in the mountains of Piedmont and Aosta Valley is located the Castello di Montestrutto. It was built in neo-Gothic style around a tower of the 9th century. A panoramic staircase leads to the castle's garden. The property, of about 800 square meters, internally consists of a large entrance, frescoed with scenes that reflect the history of the Castle, a richly decorated hallway, a living room and a large dining room with adjacent kitchen. On the first floor there are the stateroom, a studio room, the master bedroom and several other bedrooms. The castle is in excellent condition and it is currently used as tourist accommodation.