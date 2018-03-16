高端地产新闻
在售 - Montpellier, France - ¥28,340,380
Montpellier, 34000 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥28,340,380
原货币价格 €3,640,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 11
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 13993
    平方英尺 (68100.0 )

房产描述

Between Nimes and Montpellier (30min), this sumptuous former vineyard mansion is finely renovated, located in a charming Mediterranean village, and situated 35 minutes away from beaches. The 1300 sq. property is surrounding by a fabulous 16 acres park with centenary trees, pine forest and pasture. This situation is exceptional near Montpellier. The property is composed by three 19 century buildings encircling a central courtyard with an elegant fountain. The mansion features the main house with sophisticated fittings opens onto the park, a caretaker’s dwelling, an independent house and several outbuildings. It is completed with an interior and exterior swimming pools with playground slide, a spa, Hamman, pool house, etc.

上市日期: 2017年8月16日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Grâce Fernandes
330467573410

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
