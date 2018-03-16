Between Nimes and Montpellier (30min), this sumptuous former vineyard mansion is finely renovated, located in a charming Mediterranean village, and situated 35 minutes away from beaches. The 1300 sq. property is surrounding by a fabulous 16 acres park with centenary trees, pine forest and pasture. This situation is exceptional near Montpellier. The property is composed by three 19 century buildings encircling a central courtyard with an elegant fountain. The mansion features the main house with sophisticated fittings opens onto the park, a caretaker’s dwelling, an independent house and several outbuildings. It is completed with an interior and exterior swimming pools with playground slide, a spa, Hamman, pool house, etc.