Situated not far from the beaches and a large town - In a dominant position this property of 8600m2 offers a breathtaking view to 180 ° on the surrounding vineyards. With its contemporary architecture, this villa of 471m2 is made up of 2 bodies of buildings connected to a garden of glazed winters. The 1st building consists of an entrance hall with access to a double garage and 3 bedrooms upstairs and 3 bathroom with one with bath. The second building consists of a large living room divided into several areas (dining room, bar, relaxation area, small lounge, TV area .... etc), kitchen, guest toilet with shower and office. Outside, a pool house composed of a dining room and a kitchen equipped with buanderie and room of water with TOILET. A huge heated pool with views of the surrounding countryside. The park is entirely planted with trees (lemon trees, orange trees, plane trees, olive trees ... etc). Outside the 1st building a bedroom with its own bathroom and a 2nd garage. Basement with wine cellar, boiler room and laundry room with access to the back of the house