在售 - Acqui Terme, Italy - ¥35,036,184
Acqui Terme, Italy

Strada Dei Botti

约¥35,036,184
原货币价格 €4,500,000
其他

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 8503
    平方英尺

房产描述

Inserted in the territory declared as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, Villa Gardini is a magnificent property on the hills of the Piedmont's wine, just a few steps from Acqui Terme - was a spa town already at the period of the Roman Empire. The property, completely and finely restored, is composed of multiple layers, painted and fully furnished, mostly with fine furniture and works of art. The villa is set in the center of 30,000 square meters of the land with a perfectly treated garden, and equipped with every comfort, including a swimming pool, sauna and lounge area. All facilities are modern, and the use of photovoltaics enables efficient energy management.

上市日期: 2017年9月6日

MLS ID: 35301002301

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Leone Rignon
+39 01 1194 71640

