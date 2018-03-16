Secreted away in a small village overlooking the Alzon valley at the western point of Provence, The Chateau is the ultimate hide-away. The Château is an historic building, first sold in 1156 by the king of France to the bishop of Uzès, later part of the estate of d'Argenvilliers, Jean Racine's uncle. Racine, the famous writer, remembers in 1661-1662, the walks through the garrigues to the house. The Château offers 10 en-suite bedrooms, 2 fully fitted and modernly equipped kitchens, vaulted dinning rooms and reception rooms, heated swimming pool in the courtyard (see floor plan). The top level opens onto a lovely roof terrace with hot tub, overlooking the surrunding valley and adjacent to the village church. The outbuildings are set around the entrance courtyard in a harmonious way and comprise in an independant accommodation and a garage. Despite the remarkable works realized over the last 5 years, the character attributes and the authenticity of the estate have been preserved only to make this property very comfortable (central heating, automatic watering system, electric gates with videophone...) with modern features such as an indoor and an outdoor cinema for summer’s evening, and fully kitted-out gym, indoor steam room… Overall, the surrounding landscape is magnificent in all seasons and this magical place is sure to inspire.