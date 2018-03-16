高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Palm Beach Gardens, FL, United States - ¥67,157,360
免费询盘

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, 33418 - United States

12403 Hautree Ct

约¥67,157,360
原货币价格 $10,600,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 12573
    平方英尺

房产描述

Recently completed by Couture Homes, this new construction masterpiece captures the essence of modern Florida living. Situated on over an acre of land overlooking the Old Palm golf course, the home gracefully incorporates functional outdoor living spaces and beautiful interiors with clean lines and only the finest custom finishes. With 6 bedrooms in the main house and a separate studio apartment above the garage, this is truly one of the finest homes ever completed in Old Palm. The property is being offered fully furnished.

上市日期: 2018年1月11日

MLS ID: 18-192

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Palm Beach Brokerage
代理经纪:
John Lloyd
3107958901

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Palm Beach Brokerage
代理经纪:
John Lloyd
3107958901

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_