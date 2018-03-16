Località Nunziatella

In the beautiful surroundings of Monte Argentario, a few minutes drive from the Centre of Porto Ercole and Marina of Cala Galera this charming villa stands in a panoramic position, dominating the bay. The villa has two floors, on the ground floor the large living room with an adjoining sitting room, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, plus a guest bathroom, a bedroom and a bathroom for the staff and a big kitchen with direct exit onto the courtyard, with laundry area and a brick oven. The upper floor features three comfortable bedrooms each with its own bathroom and a panoramic terrace. A large covered patio of about 130 m² with a lovely manicured lawn and a swimming pool make the outside of the villa exceptionally pleasant.