在售 - Monte Argentario, Italy - ¥22,578,874
Monte Argentario, Italy

Località Nunziatella

约¥22,578,874
原货币价格 €2,900,000
其他
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 4197
    平方英尺

房产描述

In the beautiful surroundings of Monte Argentario, a few minutes drive from the Centre of Porto Ercole and Marina of Cala Galera this charming villa stands in a panoramic position, dominating the bay. The villa has two floors, on the ground floor the large living room with an adjoining sitting room, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, plus a guest bathroom, a bedroom and a bathroom for the staff and a big kitchen with direct exit onto the courtyard, with laundry area and a brick oven. The upper floor features three comfortable bedrooms each with its own bathroom and a panoramic terrace. A large covered patio of about 130 m² with a lovely manicured lawn and a swimming pool make the outside of the villa exceptionally pleasant.

上市日期: 2018年1月9日

MLS ID: 194801002302

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Diletta Giorgolo Spinola
390679258888

