Located in a village not far from Pezenas. You will be seduced by this property including a plot of 2000m2 on the edge of a village with a breathtaking view of the surrounding countryside. This contemporary realization of a habitable surface of 500 m2 approximately with benefits of high qualities (underfloor heating, aluminum joinery , ... etc) offers absolute comfort. 4 suites from 34m2 to 42m2. A living space consisting of an ultra modern kitchen with its dining area of 100m2, a living room of 130 m2 with access to a terrace of 150m2 with a swimming pool with a breathtaking view of the nature.Un apartment on the upper part can be independent and Benificiant of a terrace of an independent garden (2 rooms, 2 rooms of water, 3 toilets, an open space of 36m2). A garage of 150m2. This villa offers many possibilities. Village located between Pezenas and Montpellier, in the department of Hérault in Occitnie region.This is a wine region with tourist places such as the abbey of valmagne, the dolmen of Gallaudet, villages in circulation typical of the region. Many wine estates open to the public. With access to the A75 and A9 motorways and the airport of Montpellier and Béziers.