高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Bend, OR, United States - ¥6,652,380
免费询盘

Bend, OR, 97702 - United States

60234 Tekampe Road

约¥6,652,380
原货币价格 $1,050,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4492
    平方英尺 (14.79 英亩)

房产描述

Incredible privacy and tranquility minutes to downtown Bend. 14+ wooded acres with 7 of Arnold Irrigation. Beautiful custom home feature two masters on the main level, granite counters in kitchen, two separate living areas and a sunroom off the master. Newly refinished Brazilian cherry hardwoods. Spacious garage and expansive decks perfect for entertaining. Property borders a scenic canal, offers a 3-stall horse barn with miles of trails through the Deschutes National Forest right from your home.

上市日期: 2018年1月18日

MLS ID: 201800464

联系方式

分部：
Cascade Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Natalie Vandenborn
+1 5415089581

联系方式

分部：
Cascade Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Natalie Vandenborn
+1 5415089581

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_