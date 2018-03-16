60234 Tekampe Road

Incredible privacy and tranquility minutes to downtown Bend. 14+ wooded acres with 7 of Arnold Irrigation. Beautiful custom home feature two masters on the main level, granite counters in kitchen, two separate living areas and a sunroom off the master. Newly refinished Brazilian cherry hardwoods. Spacious garage and expansive decks perfect for entertaining. Property borders a scenic canal, offers a 3-stall horse barn with miles of trails through the Deschutes National Forest right from your home.