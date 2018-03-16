189 Further Lane

Designer's own custom built 7400 sq ft estate on 3.2 gated acres of manicured lawns and gardens on prestigious Further Lane one block to the ocean beach. Premium design details with curved walnut entry doors, polished stone floors, ocean breeze screened porch, huge top of the line kitchen, luxurious master suite with sitting room, spa-like bath with soaking tub, oversized steam shower and private balcony. Four additional en-suite estate bedrooms, oceanview teak roof-top observation deck, full finished lower level with screening room and catering kitchen. Remarkable gardens surround the 55 ft. heated pool with waterfall, poolside cabana with gym, summer kitchen & changing room, private hot tub area, tennis court and three car garage. A perfect oasis to spend quality time with friends and family or entertain on a large scale.