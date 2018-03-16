高端地产新闻
在售 - East Hampton, NY, United States - ¥95,002,322
East Hampton, NY, 11937 - United States

189 Further Lane

约¥95,002,322
原货币价格 $14,995,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 7400
    平方英尺

房产描述

Designer's own custom built 7400 sq ft estate on 3.2 gated acres of manicured lawns and gardens on prestigious Further Lane one block to the ocean beach. Premium design details with curved walnut entry doors, polished stone floors, ocean breeze screened porch, huge top of the line kitchen, luxurious master suite with sitting room, spa-like bath with soaking tub, oversized steam shower and private balcony. Four additional en-suite estate bedrooms, oceanview teak roof-top observation deck, full finished lower level with screening room and catering kitchen. Remarkable gardens surround the 55 ft. heated pool with waterfall, poolside cabana with gym, summer kitchen & changing room, private hot tub area, tennis court and three car garage. A perfect oasis to spend quality time with friends and family or entertain on a large scale.

上市日期: 2014年4月23日

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - East Hampton Brokerage
代理经纪:
Patricia Wadzinski
6313246000

周边设施

周边设施
