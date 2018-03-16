Via Carignano

The house is a historic villa subject to the Fine Arts constraint (it appears in the historical villas of Lucca by Isa Belli Bargalli - writer). The Villa is 7 km west from Lucca. It has a beautiful view of the hills and the surrounding villas. The property is 527 sq.m, with 6 bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, one with Turkish bath. It has been completely and finely restored following a modern classical style with all the fixtures and wall panels tailored and all the maximum energy saving criteria, with underfloor heating and cooling and dehumidification systems. There are also 3 excellent stoves, which provide an additional heating system. It has a utility area with an equipment room, laundry room, bedroom, sitting room and bathroom in an annex attached to the house (Limonaia). The surrounding land is 2.17 hectares. Included in the property is a lovely pool.