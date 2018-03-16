高端地产新闻
在售 - Durango, CO, United States - ¥8,553,060
Durango, CO, 81301 - United States

26858 N Us Hwy 550

约¥8,553,060
原货币价格 $1,350,000
其他
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 50.11
    英亩

房产描述

Premier property in the Animas Valley is hard to come by and this 50 acre parcel along the Animas River is one of the best! Located south of Trimble Lane, this spectacular property has abundant water rights, a 9 acre lake, Animas River frontage and a 12 acre wildlife preserve. Take your pick of gorgeous views, the river, the lake, the pristine hay meadow, Missionary Ridge, the west valley ridgeline or the Needles Mountains off in the distance. With numerous sites to build your dream home, this unique gem should not be missed.

上市日期: 2016年10月10日

MLS ID: 725366

联系方式

分部：
Legacy Properties West Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cathy Craig
+1 9707493986

周边设施

周边设施
