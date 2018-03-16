26858 N Us Hwy 550

Premier property in the Animas Valley is hard to come by and this 50 acre parcel along the Animas River is one of the best! Located south of Trimble Lane, this spectacular property has abundant water rights, a 9 acre lake, Animas River frontage and a 12 acre wildlife preserve. Take your pick of gorgeous views, the river, the lake, the pristine hay meadow, Missionary Ridge, the west valley ridgeline or the Needles Mountains off in the distance. With numerous sites to build your dream home, this unique gem should not be missed.