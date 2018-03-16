105 Heritage Lake Terrace

This beautiful walkout bungalow situated on a quiet street overlooks the ravine to the north west providing evening therapy for family and friends. Wrapped in redwood Hardie board with stone accents this home defines curb appeal. Featuring barrel ceilings in the kitchen complimented with mission style cabinets and heated floors, Viking appliances; an invitation to any chef. A stone floor to ceiling 2 sided fireplace separates the great room from dining room, both accentuated with maple tray ceilings. The loft bonus room at the top of the stairs opens to a large office with partner desk and a 2nd flex room with Murphy bed and adjoining 4 piece bath ideal for a guest suite. A lower level games/family room is anchored with a granite bar and wine room accessible through French doors. The oversized 25 x 50 heated garage provides ample space for the car enthusiast also has a staircase to the lower mud room; single car lift included.