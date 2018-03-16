Via Matermania

Impressive Villa in the heart of Capri A ten minute walk from the famous Piazzetta, hidden in his private park, stands this impressive villa. Completely surrounded by over 1000 sqm of garden, the villa enjoys a magnificent panorama overlooking on one side of Marina Piccola and the other the Bay of Naples. The perfectly restored villa is divided into three units. The ground floor fetures a living room, dining room, kitchen and two bedrooms with en-suite bathroom and a third bedroom with laundry service. The first floor features a scenic dining room and a living room enjoying the view of the garden and the sea, a large kitchen, two bedrooms with walking closet and en-suite bathroom as well as another guest bathroom. The second floor features a delightful panoramic kitchen which leads directly to the large living room with access to two large terraces, the first overlooking Marina Piccola and the second Gulf of Naples. Three bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms complete this third unit. The villa is surrounded by a park divided in different areas: a dining area adjacent to the ground floor and another beautiful dining area outlined by stone arches, adjacent to the first floor. A gorgeous sofas and an equipped solarium area with hot tub enrich this elegant terrace. The property includes an outbuilding for staff and another outbuilding to use as a gym.