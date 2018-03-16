高端地产新闻
在售 - Ravello, Italy - ¥21,021,710
Ravello, Italy

Via Orso Papice

约¥21,021,710
原货币价格 €2,700,000
其他
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3229
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located in the heart of Ravello, pearl of the Amalfi Coast, Villa Barluzzi was built in 1920 on the ruins of an ancient church. The villa (300 sqm) with garden 450 sqm seems to reflect all the colors of the Mediterranean. The white vaults and the blue majolica tiles of Vietri give lightness to the austerity of this impressive dwelling. The villa has three floors. The first floor is composed of a spectacular entrance and a beautiful living room which enjoys one of the most beautiful views of the Amalfi Coast, from Ravello to Minori and Maiori. The first floor leads to a first garden planted with citrus trees and to a second larger garden, genuine explosion of colors between the blue sea, the green of nature and the religious harmony of the architecture of the Villa. On the second and third floor are located the bedrooms, all with en-suites bathroom. Each environment of the Villa is surrounded by panoramic terraces that give light and warmth to the entire home.

上市日期: 2018年1月3日

MLS ID: 160701002302

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sabrina Majello
390679258888

