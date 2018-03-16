242 Wahackme Road

Nantucket-style Stone & Shingle estate made with the highest quality materials and custom details resulting in a unique and luxurious interior including the dramatic 40-foot entrance hall. Wonderful interior and exterior entertaining spaces including the pool with spa and waterfall, pergola covered poolside bar with full kitchen all wired with sound and lighting. Elegant master suite with gas fireplace, balcony overlooking the outdoor space and lavish bath with radiant heat floors. Chef's kitchen with breakfast room, living room with adjacent music room, formal dining room with fireplace and butler's pantry, library and separate study, two rec rooms, exercise room and wine cellar.