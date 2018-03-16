高端地产新闻
在售 - New Canaan, CT, United States - ¥17,074,442
免费询盘

New Canaan, CT, 06840 - United States

242 Wahackme Road

约¥17,074,442
原货币价格 $2,695,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 8846
    平方英尺

房产描述

Nantucket-style Stone & Shingle estate made with the highest quality materials and custom details resulting in a unique and luxurious interior including the dramatic 40-foot entrance hall. Wonderful interior and exterior entertaining spaces including the pool with spa and waterfall, pergola covered poolside bar with full kitchen all wired with sound and lighting. Elegant master suite with gas fireplace, balcony overlooking the outdoor space and lavish bath with radiant heat floors. Chef's kitchen with breakfast room, living room with adjacent music room, formal dining room with fireplace and butler's pantry, library and separate study, two rec rooms, exercise room and wine cellar.

上市日期: 2018年1月20日

MLS ID: 170042794

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kendall Sneddon
2039662633

