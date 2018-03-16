Via Posillipo

Villa La Pagoda lies on the sea, in one of the most exclusive areas of Naples, in the heart of Posillipo. This historic home, built in between the late eighteenth and early nineteenth century, was a hunting lodge for migratory birds and today its particular structure as lighthouse towards the sea remember it. Its unique shape is wrapped all around like a hug from its spectacular terraces. The property enjoys a strategic location and very exclusive features: the access to the sea, through the ancient Roman caves reaches up to a "natural pool" and a private dock that makes the villa reached by boat from the port of Naples without crossing the city. The interior of the house (220 sqm) is divided on three levels and it is internally connected by a lift. The ground floor features a large living room with direct access to a spectacular panoramic terrace that gives the feeling of touching the sea, a bright dining room, a kitchen and a guest bathroom. Each room has access to the terraces and to a magnificent outdoor dining room that seems to be the heart of the house. The green and the colors of garden merge with the colors of the sea, giving the feeling of a timeless place. The first floor features two bedrooms positioned in a semicircle both with double access to the surrounding terrace and served by a bathroom. The second floor features a circular master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a wardrobe cleverly designed. The room has five oriental windows, three of which with a magnificent view of the Castel dellâ€™Ovo, Vesuvius and the Capri Island. The property includes a third floor that has a small study said "the think" surrounded only by terraces and the immensity of the sea.