在售 - Uzes, France - ¥14,014,473
Uzes, 30700 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥14,014,473
原货币价格 €1,800,000
独立家庭住宅
  • 7
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 4305
    平方英尺 (16000.0 )

This exceptional 17th century property has been sympathetically restored with special care taken to preserve its original atmosphere and architecture. The 19th century enclosed park, with its beautifully wooded grounds of 1,6 ha, allows you to take a pleasant stroll through this majestic alley of plane trees and also offers several shaded relaxation areas and terraces. A natural pond is fed by a source and offers a wonderful opportunity to swim in nature. On the ground floor there is a superb hall, a living room, a library, a dining room and a kitchen, and a guest room. A magnificent staircase leads to the 5 very spacious and bright rooms each with an en-suite shower room and toilet. A very intimate and romantic orangery has been converted into a bedroom with bathroom. An independent caretaker's house with private terrace includes a beautiful living room with bedroom and shower room. A bucolic place where time seems to have been suspended.

上市日期: 2017年4月7日

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marylene Perret
+33 +330466031003

