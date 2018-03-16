The property covers a total area of 2000 hectares, touching 3 municipalities of the Tuscan countryside: Radicondoli, Castelnuovo Val di Cecina and Montieri. They are accessible via kilometers of Mediterranean scrub and woods from which you can get a glance of the animals from the reserve. The owners have restored the inside of the property with the help of a famous architectural studio two big farms, "Podere Tre Colli" and "Podere Salicastro", making them two villas equipped with every comfort. The two villas are close but completely independent and surrounded by a lush garden of roses and medicinal plants. Continuing throughout the property is the commercial location called "Podere La Casetta" which also houses the guest quarters for guests staying during the days devoted to hunting in the reserve. The commercial location is the heart of farming of the property where the hunting aspect is not left to itself but the cutting of forests trees is another aspect of production. In the property there are two " infinity" pools and in addition to the three already restored houses, other 25 houses with associated equipment which need complete restoration. But the most striking building although full restoration is necessary, is the medieval Castle of 2000 square meters that dominates from the top of granitic rocks across the property from which it takes its name. Built in 1135 on a rocky spur on the far west end of the Poggio Ritrovoli hills at an altitude of about 639 m. HUNTING RANCH:The 'Castello di Fosini' Hunting Ranch sprawls over a total surface area of 300 hectares ( 180 are fenced) between 397 and 967 metres asl. The territory is characterised by vineyards and small clearings nestled in the heart of the company and entirely surrounded by the turkey oak, holm oak and fir woods that are home to deer, fallow deer, roe deer, boars and mouflons. The dense native population of boar, roe deer and fallow deer make it possible for you to hunt selectively catching perfectly respectable trophies. The fenced area of approximately 180 hectares can be used for both blind hunting and driven hunting. Native species include boar, deer, roe deer, fallow deer and mouflon. The few areas not covered by woods host a large number of pheasants and red partridges that we have added and monitor, these, too, may be hunted on company premises, mainly through English drives. Being a hunting ranch nestled in one of the last truly uncontaminated areas in Italy, the hunt is practised ethically and is monitored, managed and controlled by qualified, professional technical personnel. WINE GROWERS AND PRODUCERS: The winemaking development of this company began in 2007 with a micro-environmental and pedologic study of the soils where trees were not growing where the vineyards that exist today ( approx. 18 hectares) could be planted. These factors oriented the choice of international grape varieties like Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir. The first vine was planted in the areas characterised by a great difference in day and nighttime temperatures. Instead the other grape variety with a black berry was grown in the more sheltered cooler areas during the summer months.FARM HOUSE AND GUEST QUARTER: The farming activity is carried out in the heart of the Estate on the border of the Cornate and Fosini natural reserves and is nestled among the vineyards on the 'La Casetta' farm house, the estate's operational and management centre.