Sole and exclusive property in the north of Portugal consists of three villas with a 11 hectares land area. One of the houses consists of a private gross floor area of all 450m2 restored with unique and stunning dash, building with 2 floors with 4 bedrooms, living rooms, gardens and terraces with the conservation of its original design lends itself to this house a refined, comfortable and glamorous in a framework bucolic and relaxante. Excellent as a holiday home, permanent residence or touristic. Pool operation with support house with living room and open plan kitchen, bathroom and home changing rooms. Home that cares for all property that remains in excellent condition. Great location 10 minutes from the city of Guimarães, a very private situation and 30 minutes from Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport.