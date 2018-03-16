高端地产新闻
在售 - Guimaraes, Portugal - ¥35,036,184
免费询盘

Guimaraes, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥35,036,184
原货币价格 €4,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 13993
    平方英尺 (110000.0 )

房产描述

Sole and exclusive property in the north of Portugal consists of three villas with a 11 hectares land area. One of the houses consists of a private gross floor area of all 450m2 restored with unique and stunning dash, building with 2 floors with 4 bedrooms, living rooms, gardens and terraces with the conservation of its original design lends itself to this house a refined, comfortable and glamorous in a framework bucolic and relaxante. Excellent as a holiday home, permanent residence or touristic. Pool operation with support house with living room and open plan kitchen, bathroom and home changing rooms. Home that cares for all property that remains in excellent condition. Great location 10 minutes from the city of Guimarães, a very private situation and 30 minutes from Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport.

上市日期: 2018年3月14日

MLS ID: 107160115

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Pedro Pinheiro
351919037919

周边设施

周边设施
