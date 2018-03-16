高端地产新闻
在售 - Lipari, Italy - ¥6,929,378
免费询盘

Lipari, Italy

Pirrera

约¥6,929,378
原货币价格 €890,000
其他
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 2583
    平方英尺

房产描述

Villa of 200 sqm with an outbuilding of 40 square meters in the most prestigious location on the island of Lipari, Pirrera, 3km away from the beach and 5 km from the main town. In a privileged and reserved position 100 meters above sea level, the villa has spectacular 180° views over the main gulf and Vulcano and Panarea islands. The covered terrace of the main building, measuring about 100 square meters, offer a stunning panorama for an extraordinary living. The outbuilding has spectacular terraces as well, and both buildings are surrounded by a garden measuring 2000 square meters with a swimming pool. The villa, built in the local style with quality materials, has two floors and consists of five bedrooms each with private bathroom, living room, kitchen, guest toilet, a small bathroom, laundry room, pantry and garage. The outbuilding has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen. Each room enjoys bright views from the panoramic terraces. The property, in very good condition, is equipped with heating system and is comfortable even in winter. In addition, it is provided with a motorized wooden boat of 10 meters and a small car.

上市日期: 2017年11月10日

MLS ID: 170801002302

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Alessio Gasparri
390679258888

