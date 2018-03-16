1482 Zachary Taylor Hwy.

Glen Gordon ManorThe Manor at Glen Gordon, located in the venerable County of Rappahannock, Virginia, offers a retreat into the past, present and future. Originally, the land grant encompassed over 10,000 acres along the Shenandoah National Park and displays magnificent sunset views over the Blue Ridge Mountains.Possibly dating back to the late 1700’s, the manor house site was originally the Wells Fargo stage coach stop. The house was then constructed in 1800 and later purchased by Basil Gordon of Scotland and his wife who was a cousin of Wallis Simpson. Mrs. Gordon's sister owned the equally impressive farm across the street which became a competition between the two of outstanding gardening and gracious entertaining. In the early 1920’s the Gordon's extensively expanded and improved upon the property. Known as the Windsor Lodge it served as a hunting lodge to the wealthy and aristocratic. Glen Gordon was host to many fox hunt meets along with other country pursuits of hunting and fishing. Prince Edward and Wallis Simpson often visited the lodge and entertained dignitaries from around the world.Currently, Glen Gordon Manor is comprised of forty-five, meticulously groomed acres with two spectacular beech trees. A variety of maples, oaks and evergreens decorate the grounds and houses with country elegance. The stable design offers turn out from stalls directly to a small run and larger paddocks with approximately thirty fenced acres, automatic water supply and run- in shed. The tack room with bath presently serves as a luxurious spa.Upon entering the main house, the generous foyer makes an impressive welcome. The house evokes a rich sense of history and interest around each corner. The formal dining room can accommodate a large party or one may enjoy intimate dining in the alcove overlooking the garden. The kitchen is truly a chef’s delight with commercial appliances and a separate work station. Custom cabinetry, granite counters and butcher block preparation area with eat in bar and fireplace makes this the heart of the house. A stone wine cellar basement allows for storage and tasting room.Each bedroom has a private bath and fireplace, boasting fine detail in craftsmanship, luxurious fixtures and gorgeous tile design. Upstairs is a private bedroom, sitting area and bathroom. The expansive Hunt Room, paneled in oak with a minstrel gallery for musicians, is the perfect setting for entertaining or relaxing. Enjoy views of the pool and mountains in the background with evening sunsets by the fireplace or al fresco dining in the lovely stone, screened enclosed patio on the opposite end. Flanked by flag stone and grass, the refreshing pool with waterfall offers tranquility and the gazebo enclosure is ideal for entertaining family and friends.Two beautifully appointed guests houses, both with garage, offer many options. The stucco and stone house consists of three bedrooms and three baths, two of which are on the main level. The second house has two bedrooms and two baths with an open floor plan of living, dining and kitchen, all on one level. Each enjoys privacy and wonderful views of the countryside.Ideally located on a state paved road, the property enjoys excellent high speed cable which is not a common feature in the country. This property could easily be enhanced by developing a vineyard or further equestrian interest. It is currently a luxury country inn of the utmost recognition and only one hour from Washington, D.C. Enjoy local wineries and tasting rooms, antique shops, historic taverns and art galleries in the nearby towns of Flint Hill and Washington, VA.Please view the video: 1482ZacharyTaylorHwy.comA tour of the property is available by appointment.