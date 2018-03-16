高端地产新闻
在售 - Prè-saint-didier, Italy - ¥27,250,365
Prè-saint-didier, Italy

Route Panoramique

约¥27,250,365
原货币价格 €3,500,000
其他
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 3767
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautiful chalet tucked away in the Alps in Courmayeur in the Aosta Valley, an example of mountain architecture whose style and materials fit perfectly into the mountain environment. The cottage is on three levels, whose living areas and the living room are on the ground floor, with large windows that overlook and give access to the private garden; the chalet has a total of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the two master bedrooms with their respective bathrooms en suite are located on the first floor. The spa and fitness area, which also has a large swimming pool, are located in the basement, where there are also a further lounge and cinema room, a billiard room and access to the spacious garage with three parking spaces.

上市日期: 2017年9月6日

MLS ID: 54701002301

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Leone Rignon
+39 01 1194 71640

