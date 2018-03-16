Route Panoramique

Beautiful chalet tucked away in the Alps in Courmayeur in the Aosta Valley, an example of mountain architecture whose style and materials fit perfectly into the mountain environment. The cottage is on three levels, whose living areas and the living room are on the ground floor, with large windows that overlook and give access to the private garden; the chalet has a total of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the two master bedrooms with their respective bathrooms en suite are located on the first floor. The spa and fitness area, which also has a large swimming pool, are located in the basement, where there are also a further lounge and cinema room, a billiard room and access to the spacious garage with three parking spaces.