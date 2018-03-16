110 Bear's Club Drive

Offering exceptional views of 10th and 11th holes of the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course at The Bear’s Club this four bedroom, five full & one half bath residence offers nearly 6,700 ac/sf of living space. The home also features a large paneled library and a combination billiards/club room located off of the family room. This Lavelle Construction built residence offers West Indies inspired exterior elevations with clean transitional interiors. The property totals 1.22 acres with a large rear yard and pool area providing allowing for both golf views and privacy. The lot offers ample remaining footprint to add additional square footage.