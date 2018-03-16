高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Jupiter, FL, United States - ¥42,765,300
免费询盘

Jupiter, FL, 33477 - United States

110 Bear's Club Drive

约¥42,765,300
原货币价格 $6,750,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)

房产描述

Offering exceptional views of 10th and 11th holes of the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course at The Bear’s Club this four bedroom, five full & one half bath residence offers nearly 6,700 ac/sf of living space. The home also features a large paneled library and a combination billiards/club room located off of the family room. This Lavelle Construction built residence offers West Indies inspired exterior elevations with clean transitional interiors. The property totals 1.22 acres with a large rear yard and pool area providing allowing for both golf views and privacy. The lot offers ample remaining footprint to add additional square footage.

上市日期: 2018年1月12日

MLS ID: RX-10396243

联系方式

分部：
The Bear's Club Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mark Griffin

联系方式

分部：
The Bear's Club Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mark Griffin

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_